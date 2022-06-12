Cobra Kai season 5: When will we see a longer trailer?

On Friday, September 9, we know we’re going to have the awesome opportunity to watch Cobra Kai season 5 on Netflix. With that being said, are we going to get to see a little more footage before then?

Earlier this year, we did see some clips of what lies ahead in a video teasing the aforementioned premiere date. Yet, given that we’re still almost three months away from the show coming back, we tend to imagine that there’s going to be more. There has to be, right?

If we are to look at the way in which Netflix typically does trailers, we imagine that we’re going to see something more come either late July or early August. Within that, there’s a reasonable chance we will see the battle for the Valley escalate like never before!

At the end of season 4, Terry Silver betrayed John Kreese and cheated to ensure that Cobra Kai got the most points at the All Valley. He’s now expanding to more dojos, which presents even more of a problem for Daniel and Johnny both. LaRusso is now seeking help from Chozen on a different sort of Miyagi-do.

In the immediate future, we imagine that Johnny will focus his energy on finding Miguel as that character looks for his father in Mexico. We tend to think that they will be back in America before the end of the season, but how will that experience change them? Also, how long will we have some of the younger characters in general? At some point, some of them have to graduate, right?

