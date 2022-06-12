Grey’s Anatomy season 19: When could we expect the first trailer?

We all know that a Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is coming to ABC, and it’s really just a matter of when.

With that in mind, we’re of course happy to dive into a new discussion here — and it’s one all about when we can expect to see the first trailer! This is something that the network is going to want to release at some point, and there’s going to be a lot of different storylines they could pull from. Take, for example, watching Meredith Grey as Chief — or, at least Chief for the time being. It remains to be seen if Miranda Bailey is going to get her job back, but we tend to think there’s a good likelihood of that!

Meanwhile, we also have the future of both Teddy and Owen to think about here after they fled Seattle, and then you’ve got the mystery of Meredith’s future with Nick Marsh. We’re really just scratching the surface here of what could be explored, so time will tell in terms of what the writers opt to do here.

Since filming doesn’t even begin for several more weeks, unfortunately you’ll be waiting a good while to see the first actual trailer. How long are we talking? If we had to wager a guess, it’s something that could come out the first or second week of September. We think it makes sense for ABC to take their time getting the show back off the ground first, and that’s more than enough time to promote a product that is almost two decades into its run. That fact alone is crazy! We don’t expect the first trailer to necessarily be a long or extensive one, but there are still a handful of things the writers could get into … including some of the ideas mentioned here.

Odds are, the new season is going to premiere in either late September or early October. If you want more news about it, be sure to visit the link here.

