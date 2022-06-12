The Baby season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at HBO? The latest

Following the season 1 finale over at HBO, are we going to be seeing The Baby season 2? Or, are we at the official end of the road?

Just as you would expect, there’s a lot to get into here … but we should start by saying that you shouldn’t hold your breath when it comes to getting more of this down the road. From the start, The Baby was conceived as a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. When you think about it, we really do think that this is for the best. Shows within the horror genre are often better off when they are closed-ended. Otherwise, you run the risk of the scares being muted and the story being a little bit less exciting.

Now that we’ve said all of that, is there a way that something more could be done within this world? In theory, sure, but we don’t think that this is going to be rushed along or forced. The more likely scenario is just that we see this creative team move forward and tackle something that is both similar and also different. We do think that, in general, there is absolutely more room for horror on premium cable — or even just stuff that is horror-adjacent. There’s really not enough of it that leads to legitimate discussion.

Luckily, we know that HBO is the sort of place that will do everything in its power to make sure that we get some great product when the dust settles. Their lineup of shows is often so consistently solid that they never feel the need to rush anything along. They’re not going to throw a program on the air unless they are 100% confident they can turn it into something great.

