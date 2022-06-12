Blue Bloods season 13: Five things we want to see!

As we prepare for Blue Bloods season 13 to eventually arrive on CBS, it goes without saying that there’s a lot of things we’re thinking about! This is a show with potential to deliver a lot of emotional and fascinating stuff, and it all comes down to what scripts the writers decide to put together.

So while we wait for more information on the story to come, why not at least share some of the things we want to see? Below, we’ve composed a list of five things that would be exciting to see coming up down the road; there’s a lot to dive into here!

Some new recurring players – This is a show that relies by and large on a stable cast and we appreciate that in a number of ways. However, isn’t it nice to get a little bit of new blood mixed in there, as well? We tend to think so, and it’d be great to be surprised by new faces throughout.

Screen time for Baez as a mom – The big reveal for Marisa Ramirez’s character at the end of season 12 was exciting — and we just hope that it’s something that gets paid off a little bit further down the road.

Erin’s campaign – While we know that this show is not innately political, we also tend to think that there’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to seeing her run for office. We hope the show doesn’t shy away from some of the highs and lows that come with this.

Danny’s love life – Is this ever going to be explored again? We sure hope so, and for a number of different reasons. It feels like the right time, provided of course that there’s a proper love interest that makes sense.

Frank, of course, being Frank – We don’t think the show needs to reinvent the wheel when it comes to Tom Selleck’s character. You can keep the story in the same format, but find a way to introduce some challenges that really shake him to his core.

Where do you think things should be going moving into Blue Bloods season 13?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates you don't want to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

