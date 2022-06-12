NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: When could we see first trailer?

We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is coming to CBS at some point in the fall. With that in mind, when can we see the first trailer?

At the moment, we imagine that we’re still several weeks away from the start of production. Because of that, it’s unrealistic to think we’re going to see anything more until we get around to at least late August — and it could even be later on when the first trailer here starts to emerge. It may even be incorrect to refer to this as a “trailer” for a handful of reasons, with the biggest one being that CBS doesn’t really give a lot of long-form previews these days. We’ll be happy to even get a thirty-second preview!

So when can we expect that? In our head, the most likely scenario is that we get something like that in the first or second week of September, and that will lay some of the groundwork for whatever will be coming up down the road. We’re expecting that it will lean heavily into the action and drama that is coming up next more so than any individual plot. It seems like CBS determined a good while ago that people who watch NCIS: LA on a week-to-week basis are going to do so regardless of what they put in some of the previews, so we don’t think that the network is going to spend a lot of time catering to them.

Remember that for now, there is no premiere date for season 14, but we expect it to arrive either in late September or early October. It’d be great to know far in advance if this is the final season or not, but we’re not sure that this is going to come out until midway through. Time will tell…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







