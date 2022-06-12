Tony Awards 2022 start time, network, and lineup of performers

As you prepare for the broadcast tonight on CBS, what should you know about the 2022 Tony Awards? There are a few things to get into here!

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that we should have a really fun ceremony tonight. Broadway is back! It’s been a tough past couple of years due to the global health crisis but slowly and surely, things are starting to return to normal. The show tonight has a start time of 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and will air live both on the East and West Coast. There is also a pre-show titled Tony Awards: Act One, which will be on Paramount+ starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. (The Awards themselves will also be on the streaming service.)

Want to know a few more details about the show itself? In terms of performances, you’re going to see a number of extraordinary companies take the stage. Here’s a preview of some of them courtesy of a press release:

The evening will feature performances by this year’s Tony Award-nominated musicals, including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “SIX.” Also taking the stage to help celebrate this extraordinary night will be Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening.”

As for celebrities appearing during the show, we have a really extensive list including Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

Basically, tonight is going to be a celebration of theater like no other. We hope you’re prepared for all sorts of great stuff and hopefully, a few memorable moments from start to finish! Ariana DeBose is going to be the host of the evening, and that makes sense given her recent turn in the big-screen West Side Story.

