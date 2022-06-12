Evil season 3 episode 2 air date, spoilers: ‘The Demon of Memes’

Following the premiere today on Paramount+, do you want to get a better sense of Evil season 3 episode 2, including when it airs?

First things first, let’s talk about the schedule here. This is not the sort of show that rolls out a couple of episodes at once. Instead, the plan here is to give you a new episode in just seven days, and the title here is “The Demon of Memes.”

What’s coming up in that? We tend to think that the story featured here will be one strange and almost virtual in nature — could this be the story that feels more like Black Mirror than almost any other we’ve seen? It feels on the surface like that’s possible.

If nothing else, we do think this episode will do a good job further addressing the relationship between Kristen and David. At the end of the premiere, we saw the theme of temptation rising to the forefront more than ever. Mike Colter’s character has taken the vow of priesthood and yet, that doesn’t stop any of those rogue thoughts within his mind. This will be something that plays out over the course of season 3, and undoubtedly there’s a lot to explore here. These characters have both a personally and professional relationship to navigate, and we have a feeling that these upcoming episodes are going to be as complex and as emotional as any we’ve seen.

Unfortunately, Paramount+ doesn’t tend to give a TON of details away about the future of their show; instead, we’re just left to sit around and ponder what could be possible based on the title alone…

