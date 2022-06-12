The Boys season 3 episode 5 debate: Will Stan Edgar return?

As we prepare for The Boys season 3 episode 5 on Amazon, it makes sense to wonder: Have we seen the last of Stan Edgar?

Based on the events of episode 4, it’s already pretty darn clear that we’ve seen the last of him in terms of him running the show over at Vought. Homelander had him arrested! This is a way for him to accumulate more power, of course, and it also represents an enormous turn for one Victoria Neuman as a character.

From the start of the season, we had assumed that The Boys probably would not have Giancarlo Esposito around forever. It’s hard to think of him being able to wrangle this show plus also The Mandalorian and Better Call Saul. It’s a miracle that Eric Kripke and the team had him for as long as he did!

Yet, we do tend to think there’s always still a way we could see this character in some capacity. Stan is one of the few people who knows where the bodies are buried at Vought. With that, he’s the perfect guy to go to if you’re someone looking for dirt … provided that he wants an element of vengeance. That’s what remains unclear at the moment, given that this is a guy who has a tendency to keep a lot of the cards close to the vest.

Do you think we’re going to see more of Stan Edgar moving into The Boys season 3 episode 5?

What do you want to see for this character if he does return? Share right away in the comments; also, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

