Big Brother 24 promo highlights ‘top moments’ (video)

While we’re likely still weeks away from Big Brother 24 premiering on CBS, it’s at least nice to see some sort of promotional campaign is underway.

If you look below, you can see (via Twitter) a new promo that talks all about some viewers’ “top moments” from the past. Of course, we put “top moments” in quotes because some of these are a little bit questionable. Since when is Josh banging pots and pans a top moment? Dan’s funeral we understand and the Cookout’s run was historic; Rachel yelling “floaters, grab a life vest” was at least funny, even if it created this stigma around a floater game that is a little bit inaccurate. (Who cares if you can win competitions if you’re good at the other parts of the game?)

In general, we hope that season 24 is full of great moments, both strategically and in terms of comedy. A lot of it will come down to the cast. We’ve said this before plenty of times, but the show can come up with awesome twists that could flop based on the people who are in there. We want to see a fun, diverse group of people who are all there to play the game. We don’t need people there desperate for screen time or focused on a showmance; that’s never been the core purpose of the game!

Big Brother 24 will be coming on the air on July 6; as we inch closer to the end of the month, that’s when the cast reveal will likely be here alongside the house tour and some of the other things that come to define the preseason. Here’s hoping for a great season that gives us all something fun to discuss this summer!

You asked, we listened! We've collected some of your favorite moments from #BigBrother, complete with laughter, tears, and… pots and pans? 😅 pic.twitter.com/GwC2FDqpZc — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 10, 2022

