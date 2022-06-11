Evil season 3 spoilers: Teases from Katja Herbers, Mike Colter

With the premiere of Evil season 3 arriving on Paramount+ tomorrow, we’re happy to tease more of what lies ahead! We are, after all, getting set up for a pretty darn powerful season full of twists, turns, and potentially dark moments.

Yet, as weird and crazy as this show can occasionally be, it is about the characters in the end. That’s why the principal question moving into the season is what’s next for Kristen and David. They kissed! However, it happened right after he took his vows of priesthood. They find themselves in this delicate spot where they have to navigate what happened, but also look towards their professional future. Speaking on some of that to Parade, Katja Herbers had the following to say:

“It’s kind of heartbreaking, a beautiful thing that happened between them … She laid herself entirely bare in front of him. He’s the only person who knows everything about her. Her shame, her guilt, everything, and he accepted that.”

Of course, this is far from the only notable thing from the past that is going to come into play during Evil season 3. Expect Robert and Michelle King to dive into more of the big-time choices made during the first two seasons!

Check out a discussion featuring Mike Colter courtesy of ABC News below. While most of this discussion is a broad one about the show, it is fascinating to hear from him about what drew him to playing David in the first place.

If you’re new to Evil, know this in advance: There are horror elements, but it’s not just a horror show. It’s intense, thought-provoking, and certainly emotional at times. With it now fully immersed on Paramount+ after starting on CBS, it’s sure to get darker than ever now…

.@Evil star Mike Colter speaks to @LinseyDavis about the deeper meaning behind the series that make it more than just a horror show. Tune in to the premiere on @paramountplus this Sunday. #EvilSeries pic.twitter.com/D3Siiy3x1I — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 10, 2022

