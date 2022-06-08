Evil season 3 episode 1 spoilers: ‘The Demon of Death’

Can you believe that Evil season 3 episode 1 is almost here on Paramount+? In a matter of days, the show is going to be back with more challenging cases and creepy circumstances.

In order to better set the stage for all of this, why not take a look at the photo above? This image is one of the first ones out there for “The Demon of Death,” an episode that is shockingly still largely under wraps. We can assume that the events will pick up not too far following the season 2 finale, especially since there’s so much to unravel there, especially for Kristen. Remember what happened with her and David? Undoubtedly you do.

What does the photo above show you? Well, you’ve got Katja Herbers’ character here alongside Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, and it’s clear here that they are both trying to stay warm and also are hard at work. There is a lot for them to take on here!

In general, we’re anticipating that season 3 is going to be the one that pushes the envelope like never before with this show, and for good reason. The writers can now be settled more into their new home at Paramount+, and this summer release window should really be rather perfect for it. After all, over the next few months the series can garner a lot of attention for itself without being anywhere near as worried about some of the competition. By and large, we consider that to be a great thing.

Hopefully, a few more specifics are going to be out there over the course of the next few days, and we’re really excited to dive a little bit further into the world again.

Related – Check out more news on Evil, including more details on the premiere

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Evil season 3 episode 1?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







