Chicago Fire season 11: Five things we want to see!

We know that Chicago Fire season 11 is going to be coming to NBC at some point this fall, so what sort of great stuff can we expect? Should the firefighter drama play it safe, or swing higher for the fences?

One of the things that we’ve learned through years of discussing TV is that everyone has their own idea as to what the right/wrong stories are to tell. There will always be some disagreement! Yet, one of the things that we’ve long loved about this show in particular is that there are SO many different kinds of stories that can be told — some that are funny, and also some that are devastating.

If you look below, you can at least get a better sense of a few things we want to see explored a little further the rest of the way.

A quick cliffhanger resolution – Whatever danger Severide and Stella are in, we hope that it’s resolved sooner rather than later. These two deserve some element of peace! Haven’t they gone through enough already over the years?

More crossovers – The global health crisis has understandably limited things a great deal over the past couple of years, but we tend to think we’re getting closer to that being over … or at least so we hope. The new season could do an epic three-part event again for the first time in years; it feels like Chicago Med at least left the door open for something more.

Brett and Kidd around for a full season – It was annoying that both characters were MIA for certain stretches of the season — unless it’s something that the cast members ask for, let’s hope that this doesn’t happen again.

More nods to family – We care so much about these characters, and that’s why we always appreciate seeing them away from work! We’d lean more into that now and make season 11 one of the most personal ones we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Another new foil – While Emma hopefully gone, we need a new force for Firehouse 51 to battle against in some capacity. The writers have always done a good job of this, and we think that it’d be smart to see a higher-ranking official or person in the government for them to clash with on some level.

