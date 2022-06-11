Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: The most likely months

Are you curious to learn the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date over at Showtime? We know the network wants the show out as soon as possible. It’s a point that they made speaking to the press earlier in the year! They understand the value of doing these annual releases and with that in mind, we know that they’re going to do whatever they can to ensure that there’s more episodes sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not we’re actually going to see the drama come back in 2022, though, that feels like the grand mystery at the time of this writing.

We do still think that December is one of the months that the show could premiere, but there is no guarantee when you think about the fact that production hasn’t even started yet! Odds are, it won’t kick off until later in the summer, and the story would have to move rather fast for new episodes to be edited and ready in time for December. It’s almost impossible to see it coming before then.

So what about January or February? It’s very well possible that the series could come out at this point and in some ways, it could even be considered more likely. There’s a hope season 2 would be wrapped production-wise beforehand, and this wouldn’t be that long of a hiatus from when season 1 ended, at least compared to some other premium dramas out there.

The worst-case scenario we’re willing to entertain (for now) is the show coming back in March, mostly because we have a hard time imagining Showtime wanting to wait on it later than this. We know that there are other programming considerations that will be taken into account here, but still: You gotta get this show on to capitalize on momentum!

