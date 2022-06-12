Gaslit season 2: What form could it take at Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it could feel pretty clear that there is no Gaslit season 2 coming to Starz … but is that really the case? Is there still a chance that we could see something more down the road?

When it comes to the story of Watergate, of course it feels like we’re at the end of the road here. Much of this story was about Martha Mitchell’s role in the scandal, and we’ve seen more or less every part of this that we could ever hope to see.

Yet, we also think that there are plenty of examples of gaslighting through history that could be present on this show. While nothing has been confirmed and we think it’s ultimately unlikely to happen, we wouldn’t be surprised if down the road, we end up seeing this show morph into more of an anthology. The big selling point for any future season would just be getting another cast with big names. It’s one of the reasons why season 1 got the attention that it did! Starz has shown that they are game to do historical dramas, even if most of them have been set centuries in the past. They are just the sort of network that will always try their best to keep their options open.

We’ll keep you posted if anything else is announced — but, as we said, this is not something that we’d bank on in the slightest. More than likely, we’re at the end of the road now and we’re left to just sit around and speculate what other sort of historical series could be coming later on down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Gaslit right now, including more on the future

Do you want to see a Gaslit season 2 renewal come to Starz at some point down the road?

Do you think that there is any particular story that merits it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







