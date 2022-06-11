Charmed series finale: Show EP on shocking Halliwell Manor cameo

We were expecting a lot of things with the Charmed series finale; what we were not expecting was the Halliwell Manor. The famed house from the original series turned up in the closing seconds of the season 4 finale, which effectively turned the reboot into a multiverse show. It was such a fun ending, and as it turns out, it was conjured up as a way to give fans something fun in the event it was canceled.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Joey Falco made it clear what they were thinking when it comes to this fun, fantastic ending and a callback to a fan-favorite show:

We wrote and shot this episode before we knew the show was going to end. We knew for months that there was a 50/50 chance of us getting canceled, so we wanted to end on something that could move forward but could also be a satisfying conclusion. We wanted to eventually tie these universes together. We were going to do it in a much bigger, crazier way at a certain point, but since we knew there was a chance we were getting canceled, this was the sweet spot where we felt like we got to do what we’ve always wanted to do — make it a Charmed multiverse — but also end in a way that’s hopeful and satisfying and wraps up everyone’s emotions.

Falco and fellow EP Jeffrey Lieber go on to say in the interview that they did plan to make calls to the original cast in hopes of getting some special appearances, but they wanted to wait and see if the show was renewed first. Unfortunately, that’s never going to happen now. We don’t see The CW reversing course of their decision, mostly because they clearly had a plan sending as many shows as they did to the TV graveyard.

