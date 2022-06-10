Charmed season 5: Why was it canceled at The CW?

For those who have not heard before today, there is going to be no Charmed season 5 at The CW. Tonight’s finale is the series finale, and there is very little hope that the supernatural revival is going to be revived anywhere else.

So why was the show canceled in the first place? Why deprive us of more stories within this world? These are complicated questions and really, it all comes down to the most boring answer possible: Business.

For many years, The CW tended to be more supportive of their long-term properties than almost any other network out there. They would renew series even if the ratings weren’t great, and when it comes to Charmed, the ratings have never been great. It sustained itself off of DVR numbers, international sales, and the name recognition that comes with the brand.

Unfortunately, there are two things that radically changed the game for this series. First and foremost, it was the stories of a pending sale of The CW, which still hasn’t 100% gone through as of this writing. This caused the network to drastically slim down their schedule to just the most profitable or best-performing shows. Add to this a new parent company in Warner Bros. Discovery that contains a hefty percentage of the network’s lineup. All of this played a role.

Were it not for these two things, do we think that there would have been a season 5? Possibly, but that may have been the final season. We don’t get the feeling that this revival had four or five years in the tank, and it was going to be ending at some point. This is just where said ending happened to be.

