Charmed series finale: Did we get a proper ending?

Tonight we had a chance to see the Charmed series finale on The CW and going into it, we really just had one question: Would there be closure?

Remember that it was only a month ago when we learned that the reboot was getting canceled after four years on the air. The writers did not know that would happen at the time that this episode was put together! However, The CW did note that they tipped off their creators far in advance, and that gave us a chance for a somewhat-proper ending, if the writers decided to go there.

What we can go ahead and say is that shortly before the end of the episode, we saw both a three-month time jump and also a move. Mel and Maggie had an important conversation about their future, and we saw Kaela having an opportunity to work on her heart. It seemed like the Charmed Ones had actually found a little bit of stability, which they were fighting to get for most of the season.

Then, Harry showed up and the three were stuck making a huge decision: Do they step through the door? Do they embark on a journey to a totally new world? Well, this is where things get a little bit meta. The three arrived at the famed Halliwell Manor — the OG house! Well, this was a callback to the original show that we never expected, and we imagine the writers thought that this was a perfect way to end this — in the event they got a season 5, they’d have to resolve this. Yet, it’s a fantastic thing to think about as a series finale. We never quite imagined the show would end in a full-circle way quite like that…

