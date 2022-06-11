Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Is a season 3 renewal inevitable?

We’re inching ever closer to the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere in just a couple of months and yet, we’re still looking ahead.

To be specific, the question we’re floating right now is a pretty simple one: Are we 100% getting a season 3 renewal? Can you go ahead and take that to the bank? You never want to say that anything is certain in the TV world and yet, this feels fairly close to it.

First of all, remember this: In terms of reviews, Raising Kanan is probably the most successful of any of the spin-offs. It found a good way to stay true to the original, while also offer up some new surprises that people never saw coming. There’s a lot of heart here and even a little humor. It benefits Starz to keep a good period drama around and in the end, we think that they will. That’s without considering the excellent ratings.

There’s another pretty solid reason to get a renewal out there pretty early this summer: We wouldn’t be shocked if season 3 starts filming while season 2 is still on the air. Season 2 started off last year while we were still in the midst of talking about season 1! It benefits Starz to get episodes in the can as early as possible; after all, it gives them SO much more flexibility when it comes to premiere dates! (To us, though, this feels 100% best as a summer show. We’re not sure we see that changing.)

