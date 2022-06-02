Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2: When will we see longer trailer?

Now that we’ve learned the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 premiere date over at Starz, why not talk more about trailers?

It’s true that alongside the August 14 premiere date for the prequel series, we did at least get some footage as to what lies ahead. However, it feels like there’s something more still awaiting us all, no? There could be more teases ahead, and that’s something that we’re currently keeping our eyes and ears out for moving forward.

Watch our Raising Kanan season 1 finale review now! Take a look below to see our take on the awesome end of the season. We’re going to have more reviews coming for season 2, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now so you don’t miss it.

So when can you see another preview? We don’t know if we’re going to be so lucky as to get something more this month. However, it does feel pretty possible that we’ll get something more when we get around to July! We’re thinking here about a more substantial trailer that will do a good job of setting the stage for how Kanan gets back to New York, or some of the new threats that Raq and her operation could be up against.

We know how the story ends for one Kanan Stark; luckily, we don’t feel like Raising Kanan is really about that. It hasn’t been for quite a long time now! The real joy of watching this show comes in seeing how the writers fill in some of the cracks in his life story. There’s a lot of stuff that we still gotta learn about his family and what happens to a lot of them. You never know — it’s possible that one of them could turn up in an expected way in another show in this franchise!

Related – Check out some other updates when it comes to Raising Kanan right away

What are you hoping to see within a full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







