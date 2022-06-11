Only Murders in the Building season 2: Did Steve Martin plan for it?

There’s no denying that we’re endlessly excited to see Only Murders in the Building season 2 when it arrives on Hulu later this month. It’s also interesting idea given that originally, star/executive producer Steve Martin wasn’t even thinking about it.

Was the show originally meant to be a limited series? We’re not even sure there’s a specific label on it. This was just meant to be a show with a compelling story and eventually, it evolved to the place we’re now at.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Only Murders in the Building video discussions? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Martin made the following clear when it comes to whether he was contemplating a second season in the early going:

Well, you know, I’m very new to the television business, so I hadn’t even really thought about that. I didn’t even pitch myself in it. I just had an idea that I thought would be for different, older actors…

Now, we’re at a spot where season 2 is one of the most-anticipated shows of the year. It’s also worth noting that there will continue to be great guest stars coming on board, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone out there. When you have iconic actors and a big-name star in Selena Gomez in your cast, it is bound to generate a lot of attention. What’s pretty fun about the show from this point of view is that really, every person on this show gets a new audience. Steve Martin and Martin Short’s comedy gets seen by a younger generation; meanwhile, older viewers have a chance to see Selena in a way that they haven’t before.

To get a few more details about season 2 and what could be coming, be sure to visit the link here.

How many seasons do you think Only Murders in the Building could run for?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







