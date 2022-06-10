Ted Lasso season 3: No, the ‘final scenes’ are not being filmed…

For today’s Ted Lasso season 3 update, we are playing a little bit of rumor patrol with some of what’s out there. In particular, the idea that the show is already filming its “final scenes.”

In a post over at the Daily Mail, this is precisely what is being claimed — we’d advise you to not click over if you want to avoid spoilers. (Set photos can be a little bit dicey that way.) Yet, how can this be true when we reported a mere matter of DAYS ago that the show just made it to the halfway point of season 3? Filming has only been going on for a few months now, and the producers would have to move at a rapid pace to be almost done already. This is not a show that needs to move this past; it’s hugely successful for its incredible attention to detail.

Of course, that website also highlights once again the news that season 3 could be the show’s last, which unfortunately is true. That’s just not something that we’re going to get confirmation on one way or another for some time. Even if Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and everyone else behind the scenes are approaching this as the final year, there’s always a chance that there could be more made down the road. They are all just trying to finish the story that they had mapped out from the start. If we know Ted Lasso, we can assume that this will be one filled with humor, heart, and a few tear-jerking moments along the way.

Signs point to season 3 premiering at some point in the fall; hopefully, more news will come out on that subject as we get a little deeper into the year.

