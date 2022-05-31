Ted Lasso season 3 filming update: What it means for premiere date

We know that Ted Lasso season 3 has been filming for a good while now, so how far along is the show? What does it mean for a premiere date?

While we don’t want to give anything away right now when it comes to the story, we can go ahead and share a bit of a progress report! In a since-deleted post on Instagram, cast member Jeremy Swift (who plays Higgins) noted that they are halfway through shooting new episodes. That means that season 3 will probably be ongoing through most of the summer and after that, we’ll have a better chance to think about premiere dates. Signs point already to a fall launch this year, which is absolutely a bummer since the first two seasons are known a little bit more for their summer launches.

So what can we expect to see story-wise coming up? A lot of will likely revolve around AFC Richmond relishing being back in the Premier League, while also facing brand-new and quite-shocking obstacles. Take, for example, Nate becoming a rival coach and using everything he learned about Ted against him. He’s a villain we never expected to see at the start of the series, but he’s about as nasty as anyone in this world. Can he be redeemed? That’s definitely something to watch.

For Ted himself, we wonder if much of the season will be about his endgame. We’ve seen the show tackle already mental health on multiple occasions, and we could see more of that throughout as Jason Sudeikis’ character deals with being on a separate continent from his son. He’s got this wonderful life now in the UK, but he’s also very-much aware that there is something missing here, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

When do you want to see them premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around for other updates all about the show. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







