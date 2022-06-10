House of the Dragon: Will another trailer be on the way soon?

There’s no denying that HBO’s House of the Dragon is going to be one of the most-anticipated shows of the entire summer. Unfortunately, we are also going to be waiting for some time in order to see it. The plan is for the show to come back on August 21 and over the coming weeks, we imagine that more and more will be unveiled from this world.

Sure, we know that this series is set long before the events of Game of Thrones, and is loosely based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and tells more of the history of House Targeryan. With that being said, how much more will we be teased of the show in a visual sense?

Knowing the way that HBO tends to promote their shows, you can be assured that there will be more coming in the form of an official trailer. Odds are, you will see within that more of how producers are at least setting things up in terms of perspective. We know right now about some of the characters and the greater world and yet, things are still reasonably tight-lipped when it comes to the plot. HBO are no fools — they know that expectations are high and they have to redeem themselves to fans who were disappointed about the end of Game of Thrones. This is a show out to prove something and a big trailer is probably the #1 way to convince people to even watch who are currently on the fence.

For us, we’ll say already that the presence of Matt Smith is a great incentive to give this a chance — he will be around alongside Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Rhys Ifans

