House of the Dragon: George R.R. Martin praises first 9 episodes

Just in case you wanted to feel a little bit jealous on this Friday evening, know that George R.R. Martin has now seen nine of the ten episodes of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Granted, he hasn’t seen them with all the special effects, but he has an inside look as an executive producer as to what we can expect to see.

If you wanted to feel pretty optimistic as to what lies ahead, know this: Martin feels pretty confident himself that we’re going to like what we see, and we tend to buy into a lot of what he says.

Speaking in a new entry on his Not a Blog, the author describes not only what he saw, but some differences between it and Fire & Blood, which is the basis for many of the episodes:

I’ve now watched rough cuts of nine of the ten episodes, and I continue to be impressed. I cannot speak to the SFX, many of which are not in yet, but the look of it is great, and the acting, the directing, and writing are first rate. And yes, for all you book fans, it IS my story. Sure, there are some changes from FIRE & BLOOD — we could not present three alternative versions of every major event, not and keep our sanity — but I think Ryan Condal and his writers made good choices. Even some improvements. (Heresy, I know, but being the author, I am allowed to say so).

We’ve gone over a million times the polarizing end of Game of Thrones but since House of the Dragon is a prequel, it really does not have to concern itself with any of that. Instead, we think that its primary focus here can be on just re-immersing everyone into its particular take on Westeros. That has to be the priority; everything else can be secondary.

