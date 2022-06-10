Blue Bloods season 13: The road ahead for Jamie Reagan

What will be coming up for Will Estes’ character of Jamie on Blue Bloods season 13? We know that we’re months away from the show coming back, but it’s never too early to start the conversation!

The place that we should start off this article, at least for now, feels pretty clear: By talking about what needs to change from season 12. The side of Jamie we saw last year was pretty tightly-wound. While he often produced results as a Sergeant, he also was a rule follower to the point he drove others around him nuts. He was a stickler and at times, he’d even get more upset with Eddie than we think he needed to be.

With all of this in mind, our first bit of advice for Jamie in season 13 is pretty simple: Relax! We want to see the guy have a little more fun and embrace more of the great things that he has happening around him. You can have conflict while also giving he and Eddie a few fun moments every single episode.

From the vantage point of policing, we’re sure that eventually, the writers will explore letting Jamie be a Captain but personally, that feels like a season 14 story — especially with Erin seemingly set to run for District Attorney. We’d like to see him take on either a few specific issues the entire precinct can get behind him on or a singular Big Bad, someone he has to chase for a few episodes. Wouldn’t it also be nice to see more of his past come back? One of the great things about Blue Bloods overall is that they’ve done a great job over the years of allowing a lot of their characters to have full lives. We know where they are now, but also where they’ve been much of the time.

