Magnum PI season 5: Cast responds to latest fan campaigns

There is plenty of hope that a Magnum PI season 5 is going to happen somewhere, even if there is no official home yet. It’s a relief to see that fan campaigns are still going strong, but also that the cast and crew continue to take notice.

If you missed it, last night there was a billboard that went up in Times Square in support of the show getting another season. It’s a pretty incredible feat, and it is another reminder to Universal TV, CBS Studios, and everyone else involved that there is legitimate interest in keeping this show going. This has gotten the support of some of the cast, including Perdita Weeks (who we wrote about previously) and Zach Knighton (see the tweet below.) Every single series regular who is frequently active on social media has come out in support of the campaign, and that’s alongside the producers and the show’s writers room. We know that they are all doing everything that they can, but the real decision lies here in the hands of the powers-that-be.

If you missed our report yesterday, there is evidence that sides are moving closer to a deal. A well-known production site has listed season 5 as being in “Active Development,” which is an extremely hopeful sign — there could very well be plans in place in the event the show is saved. Typically, that wouldn’t happen unless there is some optimism.

What’s next? Well, we wait. Of course the studios are well-aware of billboard campaigns and everything else that fans are doing; it comes down now to getting a budget together that makes sense for all parties. NBC looks to be the frontrunner to revive the show, with USA getting a potential deal for old episodes. Things still could change, however, so we wouldn’t say that any part of this process is permanent. It’s also still possible things fall apart, so we don’t want to still any false hope (though we’re trying to look on the bright side right now).

Hopefully, there will be more substantial updates over the next couple of weeks, as we inch closer to the cast contracts expiring at the end of the month.

How are you feeling right now as we have hope for a possible Magnum PI season 5?

Share right away in the attached comments! After you do that, come back for other updates that we do not want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

You guys are amazing! Feeling the ❤️! — zaChknighton (@ZachKnighton) June 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







