Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? More on the season 10 plan

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC and with that, a further chance to dive into Raymond Reddington’s world? This is a show that constantly gives us a lot of drama and with that, we of course would love to see it around as long as possible.

Well, here is where we come with a little bit of good and bad news. The good news is that there is a season 10 coming for the James Spader drama. However, it’s not something that will be on the air tonight. We’re going to be waiting for a while longer to see it back on the air. How long? Think 2023. It is not currently on the network’s fall schedule, and pending some last-minute change, it probably won’t be there until January.

New The Blacklist video! If you did not know, we are doing re-watch videos for the entire first season — go ahead and check out our take on season 1 below. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay up-to-date with all sorts of great stuff the rest of the season.

When season 10 premieres on NBC, there is going to be a LOT of questions that we see right away. Take, for example, how many more Blacklisters from the past will be returning! Wujing from season 1 was in the season 9 finale, and there could be even more down the road. We also imagine that Reddington will need at least some assistance from the Task Force, even if they’re in a depleted state with Aram and Park both out of the picture.

Our assumption is that NBC will plan to air new episodes of The Blacklist almost every Friday from early January until May — provided there are 22 episodes, they may have to double-up here and there to get the show wrapped before sweeps come to a close. There is no word on if this is the final season or not, but we hope to get more answers on that in the future.

