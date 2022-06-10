First Kill season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix? The latest

Following the big premiere today at Netflix, will there be a First Kill season 2 renewal? Or, is this young-adult vampire romance about to head off to a coffin forever?

As we often do with a number of these articles, we should start off with what we know for now: Nothing is decided on the future of this show. The streaming service typically waits a couple of weeks before they start to even come close to an announcement and often, it takes longer than that. They want to see how quickly a show spreads through word-of-mouth, and also if there is a significant amount of retention throughout the series. It’s one thing for a show to get a lot of viewers in the first two episodes; it’s another altogether if they stick it through the entirety of the season.

Critical reception so far has been mixed on season 1, but we do think there’s a built-in audience with this show thanks to the source material and in general, there’s a lot of evidence that this particular format works. Just look at all of the success supernatural romances have had on The CW over the years from The Vampire Diaries to Roswell, New Mexico. Netflix has also had some success with LGBTQ+ love stories over the past year or two, so that’s something else that should be taken into consideration here, as well.

Provided that First Kill does get a season 2 renewal, the earliest that we can probably anticipate the show coming back is in mid-to-late 2023. These sort of shows that a good bit of time to put together, and the last thing anyone should want is to rush something along and in doing so, compromising what it could’ve otherwise been.

