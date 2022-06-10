For All Mankind season 3 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

Following today’s big launch over on Apple TV+, it absolutely makes sense to want to know more on For All Mankind season 3 episode 2. So what can you expect to see from here on out?

First and foremost, let’s talk release window here. The plan for Apple is to operate this show in the same way they do Ted Lasso, Physical, and a handful of their other more-popular shows. They give you one episode a week until you’re at the end of the road. They recognize that this rollout allows people to talk about their shows longer, and they realize that binge-watching may not be as effective for them as it is some other services like Netflix.

So what is coming in season 3 in general? We’ve already made it past a big time jump and this time around, it really does seem like Mars is going to be front and center for a lot of the space-race. Commercial space travel is becoming increasingly popular, which we suppose is one way that the show is also getting in line with what is happening in present day. You likely know from watching the first two seasons that For All Mankind is really about the people, and how these larger forces can push them to the brink as they try to keep up with this ideal of near-constant advancement. The “what if?” portion of the show will be present this season more than ever, which tends to happen when your characters have such lofty goals.

To get a few more details now all about what the future will hold here, go ahead and check out the full For All Mankind season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

A commercial spaceflight company makes an announcement. The choice over who’ll command the Mars mission leads to a shift in personnel.

What do you most want to see when it comes to For All Mankind season 3 episode 2?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates we’ll have coming down the road. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

