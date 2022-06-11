Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 1 spoilers: Premiere title offers big hint

One week from tomorrow Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 1 is going to air on TNT, and we have a new tease here for what lies ahead!

Just in case you were wondering what one of the focuses was for the new batch of episodes, that is abundantly clear based on the title for this epic premiere: “1992.” It’s a reminder that for the flashback sequences this time, we are going to see an entirely new era explored.

There are a lot of parts of the Cody family's history that have not been covered on the series as of yet and clearly, this is one of the goals of this upcoming season. We could learn a lot more about Julia in this timeline, plus also the control that Smurf had on Pope and some of the origins surrounding a few other characters, as well. There's a lot to get into in the past.

There are a lot of parts of the Cody family’s history that have not been covered on the series as of yet and clearly, this is one of the goals of this upcoming season. We could learn a lot more about Julia in this timeline, plus also the control that Smurf had on Pope and some of the origins surrounding a few other characters, as well. There’s a lot to get into in the past.

Meanwhile, the premiere will likely also pick up not long after the finale left off, where Catherine’s body was discovered and this raises some huge questions when it comes to the future of the entire family. Pope is going to be in a great deal of danger and by virtue of that, so will a number of other family members. If one of them goes down, after all, there’s a reasonable chance they will be joined by many of their siblings. It’s more or less an inevitability with this world.

