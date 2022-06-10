Legacies series finale: Joseph Morgan officially returning as Klaus

We know that there have been rumors out there for quite some time about Joseph Morgan appearing on the Legacies series finale. Now, we’re very-much pleased to confirm that this return is officially happening!

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the actor confirms that he will be appearing as Klaus in the final episode, which is airing on The CW next week. Here is some of what he had to say about it:

“I don’t know if I’ve got permission to do this … I don’t know if I need it, to be honest with you. Regardless, we’re here here now, so I’m going to tell you … You are going to see Klaus again in the final-ever episode of Legacies. Just for a fleeting moment. That’s it, you heard it here first.”

Morgan goes on to say in the video that the return “is about family. Family is power. This is about a father and his daughter, their relationship, what he feels he owes to her. That’s what this is about, so there was a very secret, very clandestine scene recorded.” This allows Hope to have more closure on her past, and of course we wonder how all of this will happen given that Klaus died at the end of The Originals.

Joseph promised that he’d share more information, plus a brief look at him in costume from the set, on a StageIt show this weekend. You can visit his Instagram for more information on that.

Personally, we’re elated to see that he’s going to be back for one final appearance as Klaus, and of course we wonder if some other Vampire Diaries / Originals alumni could be turning up in some form, as well. Remember that this is effectively a finale for the entire universe, given that this fall will be the first time in well over a decade that The CW wasn’t putting one of these shows on the air.

Related – Get more news on the Legacies series finale

What do you want to see when it comes to Joseph Morgan on the Legacies series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other information that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Morgan (@therealjosephmorgan)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







