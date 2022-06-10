America’s Got Talent video: Jack Williams does brilliant ventriloquism!

On Tuesday night’s America’s Got Talent episode, we’re going to see a performance from Jack Williams that is 100% impressive.

We’ll start off by saying this: We echoed how Simon Cowell looked at the start of this act when Jack brought out the puppet. We’ve seen this act so many times over the years that it’s easy to be super-cynical about it. Then, we actually watched Jack perform and he’s legitimately great. He had a few twists on the standard ventriloquist act that we hadn’t seen before. He was funny and he also had some really solid material to back him up.

The model for Jack to follow on the show right now is clearly Paul Zerdin, who won his season and has had a good bit of success ever since. The great thing about this sort of act is that there is a lot of flexibility as to what you can do, provided that you have a lot of creativity. Jack also should have a lot of staying power this season. A lot of AGT acts are able to use the element of surprise in order to make a splash. However, everyone knew who Jack was before he started to perform — at least in terms of our expectations of ventriloquists. He’s already won over the audience and proved that he’s better than a lot of similar acts over the years. We’ll be watching what he does the rest of the show.

We don’t think we have to tell you that he’s going to get positive feedback from the judges — sure, the video cuts off before the end, but some things are just obvious. Also, almost every act the show releases in advance tends to be pretty good.

