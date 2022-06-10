Is Dynasty new tonight on The CW? We’ve had a really good run of new episodes for a good while now, so it makes sense to want that trend to continue.

Unfortunately, this is where we come bearing some bad news: That’s not going to happen. There is no installment on the air tonight and instead, we’ll be waiting for a couple more weeks to see it back. The next new episode is titled “Ben,” and it feels like the show is going to have to make up for lost time. This episode will bring with it relationship drama, twists and turns, and hopefully a few major surprises by the time the dust ultimately settles.

THAT WAS THEN – When Blake’s (Grant Show) brother Ben (guest star Brett Tucker) comes back into the picture, chaos ensues affecting all the Carringtons. Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood) work together, surprisingly, and the siblings share bonding time. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) decides to throw a huge event and enlists the help of Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and Kirby (Maddison Brown). Jeff (Sam Adegoke) asks Amanda (Eliza Bennett) to do some digging and she is shocked at what she finds. The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Brandon Lott (#515). Original airdate 6/24/2022.

We are building to more than just the end of the season. Dynasty, like so many other series at The CW, was canceled earlier this year. We know that many writers and producers were tipped off in advance that the end could by near for them, so fingers crossed the team here took the hint and with that, crafted a fitting end to this narrative.

