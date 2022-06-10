Where is The Boys season 3 episode 4 on Amazon Prime? Is it delayed?

Where is The Boys season 3 episode 4 on Amazon Prime today? If you are eagerly looking to see it, rest assured you’re not alone.

Across the internet tonight starting at around 5:00 p.m. Pacific time, some global viewers had a chance to check out the episode, which features some huge stuff for Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy plus some other big reveals. (We don’t want to offer up any major spoilers here…) Unfortunately, a lot of other viewers have yet to see the episode release at all, which makes you wonder what is going on at the time of this writing.

We should note that Amazon has yet to comment on the situation, but the confusion has sent Twitter down a rabbit hole of frustration. The biggest issue that Prime Video is running into at present is that they are completely negating one of their key advances. One of the reasons why streaming became so popular is that it leveled the playing field, and that viewers all over the world had the opportunity to watch something at the same exact time. That’s not happening this time around.

Odds are, what’s happening here is simply the result of some glitch; we find it hard to believe that Amazon had some nefarious intent to give some people the episode and not others.

