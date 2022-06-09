Big Sky season 3 premiere date: When will it be announced?

We’re lucky at this point to know that there is a Big Sky season 3 coming to ABC, but when will it actually premiere? It’s been weeks now since we saw the fall schedule and yet, we’re still eagerly awaiting more information.

First and foremost, we should go ahead and remind you that unfortunately, the drama won’t be remaining on Thursday nights entering the new season. Instead, it’s making the move over to Wednesdays, where it will air following the network’s comedy lineup. It’s too early to tell if this will help or hurt the ratings; whatever trouble it gets into here could easily be fixed by the presence of one Jensen Ackles as a series regular for the next batch of episodes.

At some point this summer, you will have a chance to see an official premiere date announced … but when is that going to be? Based on what ABC did this past year, we have a hard time feeling confident that we’re going to see it this month. Instead, the more likely scenario is that it’s something that will be revealed in the middle of July. This is typically when a lot of dates start to come out and then in August/early September, the harder pushes truly begin.

From our vantage point, we’ve got a good feeling that we’re going to see Jensen at the center of post of the campaigns for the new season. That’s nothing against Katheryn Winnick or Kylie Bunbury, but he’s getting a ton of headlines right now thanks to The Boys and this is a way for ABC to capitalize on that in order to get ratings. We know there are still plenty of episodes left of the superhero show!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What are you most excited for when it comes to Big Sky season 3?

Be sure to share some more of your thoughts and expectations now in the comments! After you do that, go ahead and also stay here at the site for more information you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







