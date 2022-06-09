The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer: What will the main focus be?

It would be awesome if we could come into this piece and present the first official The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer — but, unfortunately, that’s not what this is about. Since there is no clear timetable on when such a trailer will be revealed, we are instead shifting the focus slightly to what could actually be in it.

Is there a chance that some early predictions could be 100% wrong? Sure, but the whole point of this show at times is to subvert expectations.

The primary focus of the trailer, at least in our mind, is going to be June’s new mission. It’s hard to really imagine anything else being put front and center. Commander Waterford’s death is an important step towards justice, but it is not the only step. She realizes that a personal victory does not take away the pain and trauma of all of those who suffered in Gilead, and we imagine this trailer will lay the foundation for an eventual war.

Will we get updates on where a few characters fit into this? Almost certainly, but one name remains a giant question mark: Emily. Since Alexis Biedel is leaving the show, we may get some sort of on-screen update in season 5 as to why she is MIA. It’s hard to imagine a trailer wanting to give that away so far in advance.

We do think a trailer will likely be accompanied by a premiere date — which we’re hoping will be later this year. Filming has been going on for some time now, so we at least think it’s possible the show will be back in plenty of time.

