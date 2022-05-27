Alexis Biedel leaving The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of season 5

We’ve been excited for some time to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, but this is an unfortunate twist we did not see coming.

According to a new report from Variety, Alexis Biedel has departed the Hulu series ahead of its upcoming season; it does not appear as though she will be appearing. She has played the character of Emily for years on the show, and added so many dimensions to this world and the characters around her.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what the Gilmore Girls alum had to say:

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time … I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.”

So why did Alexis make this choice? She didn’t say specifically why she has decided to leave the show and maybe down the road she will share that.

This decision has likely been known behind the scenes for months, as season 5 has been in production since earlier this year. There is no firm premiere date as of yet, but it is our hope that we find out a little bit more about that at some point in the reasonably near future.

