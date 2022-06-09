Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kevin Costner hypes up story so far

With filming currently underway on Yellowstone season 5, the cast has more of an understanding of the story than ever before. They know at least some of where their arcs are heading, and that leads to more hype than we’ve seen in a good while!

With that in mind, let’s hear from one of the key players at the center of everything in Kevin Costner? Save for maybe Taylor Sheridan he knows John Dutton better than almost anyone, and we think he’s a pretty honest guy in terms of what’s working story-wise.

Want to make sure that you don’t miss any of our upcoming Yellowstone season 5 video coverage? Then we suggest that you go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There will be reviews here as soon as the season starts in November.

Speaking to Us Weekly recently, the actor gave us plenty of reasons to be psyched about what’s coming:

“The foot is still down on the gas pedal … It’s holding up the way the first four seasons did. So, I was really happy about that … I feel like we’re going the right direction. It’s not so easy to catch a high point. It’s not so easy to stay there. And I think the writing is really staying at a level that’s important.”

One of the general concerns that is most likely out there about season 5 is that with Sheridan working on so many different arms of the franchise, it’s easy and/or understandable to think that the quality of the original would suffer. Yet, it doesn’t appear like that is the case and everyone is still looking to make things as exciting and dramatic as ever.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you want to see from Kevin Costner moving into Yellowstone season 5?

Do you think there’s a chance this could be the best season we’ve seen in a while? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







