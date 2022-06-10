Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5: Will canon questions be answered?

No doubt there has been a lot of exceptional moments throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 so far, but there have also been some pretty major questions in regards to the timeline. Take, for example, how the Grand Inquisitor could really be dead, given that one (who looks very much the same) appears in Star Wars Rebels down the road. Or, what’s with Leia’s very-formal opening line to Obi-Wan during A New Hope?

Anytime that there is a complicated timeline and a larger universe, of course there are going to be questions as to canon. Rest assured, though, that in this case, some answers are going to be coming.

Speaking via Entertainment Weekly, writer/executive producer Joby Harold was clear that a lot of the questions were taking into account during production on this series, and that there are some important answers coming down the road:

“It will be so much easier to speak to these things once we’ve aired everything … But as I said before, we very much take canon very, very seriously. And there are many, many people behind the scenes who prioritize that. So we have it in mind, and by the time everything has concluded, all things should be in place.”

Of course, we tend to think that a lot of this could be even MORE complicated if a season 2 ordered, and it does feel like there’s a reasonable chance of that happening at the moment. Just remember that this is one of the most popular shows ever at Disney+,

