Legacies season 4 episode 20 (series finale) spoilers: The end…

We know that Legacies season 4 episode 20 is coming to The CW next week, so go ahead and get your handkerchiefs ready. This is the series finale and more than that, this is the end of an era that started all the way back with The Vampire Diaries.

It’s been reported before but for those who didn’t know, Julie Plec and Brett Matthews did get a heads-up in advance that they may not get a season 5. With that in mind, we have a feeling that they pulled out all the stops here and delivered an emotional send-off. There have been rumors that Joseph Morgan could appear in some form as Klaus, and we also imagine that there could be a few other cameos before it ends. The title here is “Don’t Be a Stranger, Okay?” — the full Legacies season 4 episode 20 synopsis offers up a little bit more insight as to what you can see:

WELCOME HOME – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them. Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources. Also starring Aria Shaghasemi and Leo Howard. The episode was written by Julie Plec & Brett Matthews and directed Michael A. Allowitz (#416). Original airdate 6/16/2022.

We just hope that by the end of this episode, there are going to be some legitimate reasons to smile and have hope (pun intended) for some of these characters’ futures. While we know there’s a lot of drama with this show, we still think a happy ending could be here in the closing seconds.

