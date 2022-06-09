Is Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, June 9?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Will the franchise bring you this show plus also SVU and Organized Crime? It shouldn’t come as a shock that we want more of all of these shows on the air; the question comes down to whether or not we’ll get them.

Unfortunately, this is where we come as the bearer of bad news: There are no episodes for any of the shows tonight, as we remain in what is a frustrating, extended hiatus as we wait and see when they are going to come back in their expected timeslots. Odds are, we will find out some specific premiere dates a little later this summer and from there, we’ll cross our fingers and hope that the stories meet a lot of our expectations.

We’ve already noted that in general, there will be changes to all three of these shows moving forward. Take, for starters, the fact that there’s going to be a new showrunner on both SVU as well as on Organized Crime. Meanwhile, we reported last week that Anthony Anderson is leaving the mothership after just one year and now, we’ve got confirmation that Sam Waterston will be coming back. We imagine that this show will be adding at least one more cast member during the summer, and that person will help carry the load of doing a much longer season. We view season 21 as more or less a trial run for the original; now that it works, they can do a season that is every bit as long as the other shows that are on the lineup.

Odds are, you’ll see all three of these shows back in late September / early October, and we look forward to sharing so much more on the subject!

What do you want to see from Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — this is the #1 way to ensure that you don't miss any other updates that we will have coming your way.

