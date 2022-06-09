The Boys season 3 episode 4 video: Ready to find Soldier Boy?

In a very short amount of time on Amazon, we’re going to see something great. Prepare for The Boys season 3 episode 4!

We know that the center of this episode could be very much geared around Soldier Boy. After all, there was so much hype for Jensen Ackles’ character entering the season and yet, at this point we really haven’t seen that much of him. This could be changing very soon…

Based on the short sneak preview you can see below courtesy of Amazon, one of the focal points for this episode is going to be Hughie and Butcher embarking on a bit of a road trip. The goal is fairly clear: Find a way to take out Homelander. Soldier Boy could be a key part of that. Along the way, Butcher will have to contend still with his use of the 24-hour compound V, and that’s going to come seemingly with its fair share of consistent side effects.

As for what else is going to be coming up in this episode, we absolutely think there is a huge story coming for Starling; there has to be, based on how this past episode of the show ended. There’s no other way for the writers to explore things! She and Homelander are now “together” in a public sense — this is all his doing so now, she has to figure out how to handle these increased eyeballs being on her. Is she going to be able to buy Hughie the time he wants or needs?

Where do you want to see things go entering The Boys season 3 episode 4, especially when it comes to Soldier Boy?

Wheels up mates, time for a road trip. #TheHuntForSoldierBoy pic.twitter.com/ZFqEa9QYCL — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) June 7, 2022

