Stranger Things 4 episode 8 spoilers: How emotional will it be?

Stranger Things 4 episode 8 is not airing on Netflix until Friday, July 1, so you do have a little while to wait before you see it. With that being said, we do already know that we’re in for an epic, emotional story that will encompass two episodes and set the stage for a season 5.

Oh, and did we mention that the finale is actually longer than some feature films that are out there? It’s crazy to think about, but this is 100% the case.

Because these remaining episodes are so jam-packed and full of content, you can very much assume that you’ll be feeling ALL of these emotions with them. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer Matt Duffer had to say:

“[The second part] has a little bit of everything … It’s extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we’ve ever had.”

By the end of these episodes, we’re sure that the world of Stranger Things won’t ever quite be the same again … which is precisely what the Duffer Brothers most likely want. You want to create an ending to this season that really pays off what you’ve seen over the past several years. Not only that, but you also want to create a great tease to convince people to keep watching. Why would you want them to stop at this point? Well, here’s the simple answer: You wouldn’t, and you’re going to be asking a lot of people when it comes to patience already. After all, the show won’t be coming on most likely for an extremely long stretch of time. (Hopefully, we will have a better sense of that once we start to get some more news when it comes to season 5 production.)

Where do you think things are going to moving into Stranger Things 4 episode 8?

