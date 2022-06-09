Blue Bloods season 13: Will we ever see Nicky again?

With Blue Bloods season 13 premiering on CBS this fall, the door is 100% open to all sorts of story possibilities. So what about Nicky? Despite being a series regular and a major part of this world for many years, Sami Gayle was completely MIA in season 12; prior to that, she was gone almost for the entirety of season 11.

We know that when it comes to the story, the writers found a fitting way to writer Nicky out of the show. The character is now on the West Coast, and is seemingly years-deep now into a job that she enjoys. We’re happy about that, and nothing about this show had to 100% dictate that this character followed the destiny of the rest of her family. It’s great that she can be out there on her own path!

With that being said, wouldn’t Nicky could back and see her mom Erin at some point? Couldn’t we at least see some conversations happen? We sure that all of this has transpired within the universe of the show, but we just haven’t seen it.

We’re sure that behind the scenes, the door is always open and at some point, there could be a chance to see Nicky again. It comes down to finding the right story. Because she’s not a cop or a prosecutor, it is probably a little bit harder to find the right way to bring her back. It’s a little bit different than Joe Hill, who has a much more organic way to show in a couple of different forms. (Nicky and Joe still haven’t met face-to-face — how frustrating is that?)

Let’s cross our fingers and hope for a Nicky appearance; for now, know that season 13 is currently set to premiere Friday nights this fall.

