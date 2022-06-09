Is Danielle Panabaker leaving The Flash? Where is Caitlin Snow?

Is Danielle Panabaker leaving The Flash near the end of season 8? Maybe you’re wondering that due to the absence of Caitlin Snow. Meanwhile, we already know that Killer Frost is dead.

We should start things off here by putting your mind at (relative) ease: You aren’t going to be seeing Danielle leaving the show or Caitlin in the immediate future. The actress directed tonight’s episode and moving forward, she may be off on maternity leave for much of the rest of the season. It’s possible she could turn up briefly in some form, but we wouldn’t count on too much.

As for what could be coming up next for Caitlin overall, we would think that one of the central stories will be the state of things between her and Barry. She’s enraged at him for now allowing her to resurrect Frost in some form, and this could be sending the character down a dark path. If that is happening, unfortunately we are not getting a chance to see it.

Beyond this season is where things get a little bit more mysterious. We know that The Flash has been renewed for a season 9, just as we also know that Grant Gustin is signed on to be a part of it. However, at least for the time being, we’ve yet to hear good news about either Danielle or Candice Patton. If this is meant to be the final season (which seems likely), we want to have as many original cast members back as possible! We know already that Jesse L. Martin won’t be a series regular, and that means we’ll be focusing on an even smaller group of people overall. (Hopefully, we’ll get an answer on some of this over the next few weeks.)

A tease at the end of the episode…

Caitlin did turn up in video form to speak with the team, but it was only to note that she’d be gone for a while.

