The Resident season 6 update: Scripts are already being planned out!

For those excited to learn a little more about The Resident season 6 right now, consider this news right up your alley.

In a new post on Twitter, writer/producer Eric I. Lu confirmed that work is being done already on the new batch of episodes. Since we know that filming is kicking off later this summer, it makes sense for the creative team to start off on things now.

So what do we know for sure about the new season right now? For starters, there’s a slight change at the top of Andrew Chapman now serving as the showrunner. (Co-showrunner Peter Elkoff is departing for another project.) Meanwhile, we know that season 6 is going to give us an answer to the big, romantic mystery at the heart of the season 5 finale. Will Conrad end up with Billie or Cade? These are the two characters who seem to be the most likely contenders, and we do think he’ll end up with one of them. There’s no guarantee that it’s going to happen in the premiere, but the writers seem to be entering the season with a good idea of who Conrad ends up with.

As for what else is coming across the board, be prepared for season 6 to teach us a lot more about Kit and Bell’s relationship, if Leela and Devon can make things work now, and of course fascinating medical cases that examine some of the biggest problems in the medical world. This is the stuff that, time and time again, the writers have decided to put their focus on. We don’t see that changing in the relatively near future.

