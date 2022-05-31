The Resident season 6: A big change behind the scenes!

It is a relief knowing in advance that The Resident season 6 is coming at Fox, most likely at some point this coming fall. While there is more that needs to be revealed here (including a premiere date), we can at least share one big change now behind-the-scenes.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Peter Elkoff is departing his position of co-showrunner at the Fox series. In doing this, he will venture into new territory over at ABC’s upcoming drama series Alaska, which stars Hilary Swank. This means that Andrew Chapman will serve as the sole showrunner on The Resident. Given that he has been there for a good while, we don’t think this shake-up will lead to many on-screen changes moving forward.

The first thing we know will be a focus of season 6 is Conrad Hawkins and his romantic future. After all, remember that season 5 concluded with him finally starting to understand that he could move forward. His romantic future doesn’t have to start and end with Nic Nevin, and she would want him to be happy down the road. Both Billie and Cade are interested in their own way, and we don’t think the writers will make us wait too long before seeing the metaphorical dust settle here.

Hopefully, we’ll get some more news on some other The Resident characters moving forward, especially with Devon seemingly now staying put and with Bell and Kit at an exciting place in their relationship. Hopefully, the show will come back in either late September or early October; stay tuned for more…

Related – Check out some other news right now when it comes to The Resident

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Resident season 6, especially with a change behind the scenes?

Be sure to share your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — it’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







