The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: How will it be bigger than ever?

Anticipation is already high for The Mandalorian season 3, and you have to hop it sustains itself for a while! New episodes are not set to arrive on Disney+ until we get around to early 2023, so there’s a certain bit of patience that will be required here.

With that being said, though, all suggestions right now are that we’re going to get episodes that are larger than scope, and also focused on these characters more than ever before.

New Obi-Wan Kenobi video! Take a look below to see what we thought about the episode that launched earlier today. We’re going to have more discussions on this show, The Mandalorian, and more very soon, so SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss out.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently about the upcoming batch of episodes, Pedro Pascal handed over a tease that should get everyone out there excited: “Three is even better than the previous one … It’s safe to say that you’re going to love it.” Odds are, that’s going to be the case especially if you loved the first two.

Meanwhile, fellow star Carl Weathers noted that season 3 is “fuller” and has “a lot more heft” than anything that we’ve seen before. Once again, exciting! Now that we know so many of the main players better on this show, that makes the world so much richer. The relationship between Mando and Grogu is likely going to remain the beating heart of the story, but there are now characters you can surround them with like Bo-Katan who could be such fascinating foils.

Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see more footage for ourselves of season 3 a little bit later on in the year.

Related – Check out other details on The Mandalorian, including more specifics to be excited about!

What are you most excited to see at present from The Mandalorian season 3?

Is there any one storyline you are especially excited for? Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other news. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







