Mayans MC season 4 episode 10 (finale) promo: Is EZ on the throne?

Mayans MC season 4 episode 10 is set to arrive on FX in just under a week — are you prepared for what lies ahead?

In general, we don’t have to tell you that this finale is going to be one of the biggest ones we’ve ever seen — just think about what we just saw! Also, think about how far EZ has come! This is not the same guy who we saw in the pilot; he’s ruthless, dangerous, and willing to do whatever needs to be done in order to ensure that nobody stands in his way.

When we saw him kill Gaby earlier this season, we tend to think that everything changed. It’s why we weren’t that shocked to see him threaten his own father and ask to see Ignacio on this past episode. Meanwhile, it’s also why we aren’t surprised to see what he’s doing in the promo below: Threatening Angel. We wouldn’t be surprised if this character decided to skip town in the finale, thinking that this is not the world for him anymore. In that way, he’d be taking a path that isn’t all THAT different from what we already saw transpire with Taza, just in a different form.

Is EZ also sitting at the head of the table in the promo? If that is the case, this also raises another important question about what in the world is going on when it comes to Alvarez. Is something going to happen to him? We know that his opposition to the Galindo plan could come back to bite him, just as it’s also possible that other people in the club find a way to jettison him. EZ’s influence is growing, and clearly that could come with some big-time consequences.

