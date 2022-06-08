Big Brother Canada renewed for season 11 by Global!

Following a pretty spectacular season 10 of Big Brother Canada anchored by one of the show’s best winners, you don’t have to be worried about the future. Today, the folks at Global officially renewed the series for a season 11, which will air most likely in the spring of 2023.

In a statement, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, had the following to say on the subject:

““We are thrilled to greenlight season 11 of reality sensation Big Brother Canada, and we look forward to another season filled with non-stop entertainment and innovative brand integrations … Alongside our creative partners at Insight Productions, we are excited to deliver yet another notable season full of classic BBCAN twists and turns.”

While there was a brief stretch years ago where the future of the franchise felt somewhat up in the air, since that time we’ve seen a relative amount of stability. The show has maintained enough popularity to be profitable, whether it be with the live ratings, the sponsorships, and some of the ads that accompany the live feeds.

We’ve said for years that there are some things that Big Brother Canada does better than its US counterparts, whether it be the beautiful house to some of the casting choices. We’ll always prefer the feeds here in the States based on the amount of downtime we have in Canada, but both are enjoyable experiences in their own right.

Because the renewal was just announced, it is far too early to tell when we’re going to learn more about the cast or some of the twists. That’s stuff we probably won’t know until next year but for now, just rejoice in the fact that the show is coming back for more!

